The Garage Food Hall hosting disco brunch

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Garage Food Hall wants you to get some brunch and break out your dancing shoes.

On the third Saturday of every month, it hosts a disco brunch from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. The event features live entertainment and special menu items.

General Manager Nicole Ulrich previewed Saturday’s disco brunch on Daybreak.

Those attending are encouraged but not required to dress up.

The Garage Food Hall is located at 906 Carrollton Ave.