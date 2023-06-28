Voting almost closed for The Garage Food Hall

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Garage Food Hall, located in the Bottleworks District in downtown Indianapolis, has been nominated for Best Food Hall in the USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards.

The Garage Food Hall is an community-focused food hall that features local, independent vendors. Vendors include the seafood-focused J’s Lobster and Fish Market, Twenty Two Juice Bar, and Pig Pen BBQ.

Participants can cast their vote for The Garage Food Hall here.

Voting closes July 3 and winners will be announced on July 14.