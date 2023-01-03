Local

The Great Dine Out returns to Hamilton County

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — More than 50 restaurants in Hamilton County are participating in the Great Dine Out.

It’s a month-long promotion where restaurants offer deals and discounts on food items for both dine-in and carryout. The event is designed to help restaurants boost foot traffic after the holidays.

Customers can expect specials ranging from a free dessert or appetizer to $5 off a meal. Restaurants taking part in the Great Dine Out include Four Day Ray Brewing, Rise’n Roll Bakery, and Social Cantina.

Here’s how it works:

Customers visiting participating restaurants can redeem the offers with their smartphones.

Just go to the Great Dine Out’s website and fill out a brief form with general information including your name, number, and email address. A link to a free mobile passport called the “Great Dine Out Pass 2023” will be sent to you via email and text. Save the passport and present it to a staff member at a participating restaurant to receive a deal or discount.

Anyone who completes five mobile check-ins at participating restaurants will receive a $25 gift card to a local restaurant, while supplies last.

January 2023 marks the third time the event has happened, and according to Hamilton County Tourism, this year’s event has the largest-ever selection of participating restaurants.