Haunted history thrills at Historic Hannah House

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The remnants of Helene canceled Friday night’s opening of the haunted house experience at the historic Hannah House.

“This house and location is very haunted. It’s written about in books, in stories, there is a lot of lore here,” said Ami Shepherd, a volunteer for Hannah House.

The Hannah House has gained a notorious reputation as one of the most haunted locations in Indiana, with numerous reports of unexplained phenomena from visitors and paranormal experts.

“People have died in the home, and we get all kinds of experiences here,” Shepherd said. “People say they hear things when there is no one around. People feel tugs on their shoulders or their hair, lots of disembodied voices, and shadow people.”

The home’s connection to the Underground Railroad only adds to the eerie atmosphere, as the spirits of those who sought refuge within its walls are said to linger still.

“Sadly, many sad stories are associated with this house,” Shepherd said. “A fire in the basement killed some slaves who were hiding here on their way north to freedom. They are supposedly buried in the basement, but we have not found that.”

The Hannah House promises a complete ghost tour discussing paranormal activity. Then, you’ll be led to a commercial haunted house where you’ll notice some of your favorite Halloween monsters.

The Hannah House will be open every Friday and Saturday night from Sept. 28 to Nov. 2 from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. The haunted house offers tickets at $25 a person, with a discounted rate of $15 on Nov. 1 and Nov. 2.

“We’ll have food trucks and vendors where you can get a tarot or palm reading, buy merchandise, sit down, and eat,” Shepherd said. “When it’s time, we’ll call your group number and you’ll enter the home.

For those seeking a more exclusive experience, a $20 VIP fast pass option is available. For families with younger children, a “lights on” trick-or-treating event will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for a $5 entry fee.

“Much of the proceeds that we gather for the haunted house will go back into the restoration of the home, and hopefully, she’ll be around for many more decades to come for more people to visit,” Shepherd said.