The Ice at Carter Green opens next weekend

The Ice at Carter Green, sponsored by Allied Solutions, will open Saturday, Nov. 18, in Carmel, Indiana. (WISH Photo)

CARMEL, Ind. (THE REPORTER) — The Ice at Carter Green, sponsored by Allied Solutions, will open Saturday, Nov. 18. Purchase your tickets in advance at TheIceatCarterGreen.com/tickets to ensure your time on the ice. While a limited number of tickets are available onsite, popular days sell out.

Except for special sessions, below are the regular skating hours:

Wednesdays and Thursdays: 4 to 9 p.m.

Fridays and Saturdays: 11:30 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sundays: 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Closed most Mondays and Tuesdays for private rentals.

After the Christkindlmarkt closes on Christmas Eve, skating continues into January and February, with extended holiday hours and several special events such as the Festival of Ice, Carmel Winter Games and Sensory Skate Days. This year there will be a special Leap Year Birthday celebration on Feb. 29 closing out the skating season.

Skate sessions last 90 minutes unless noted on the skate session calendar. The cost per session on all days is $10 for adults and youth 11 and older; $8 for children 10 and younger. You can bring your own skates or you can rent skates for $4 per person.

Follow The Ice at Carter Green on Facebook and Instagram for updates throughout the season.