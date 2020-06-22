The Indianapolis 500 ‘Virtual Challenge’ kicks off Monday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Starting Monday participants of the new Indianapolis 500 Challenge can start to log and track their miles online.

Organizers behind the Mini Marathon came up with the virtual challenge as a way to get people moving outside the month of May.

Athletes have from June 22 until December 31 to complete the 500 miles in any activity they choose. That includes biking, swimming, waking or even activity from a fitness class.

There is also the Freedom 100 which brings the 500-mile challenge down to 100 miles in the same time frame.

Registration is currently open until October 31 but will close once the challenge hits 8,000 participants.

To join the virtual challenge, click here.