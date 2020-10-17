The Indianapolis Cultural Trail hosts inaugural fall clean-up day

INDIANAPOILS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Cultural Trail is on a mission to prepare its more than 8 miles of pathways for the fall season with a community clean-up day.

“So we normally host our big cleanup in the spring, but we have lost a lot of our corporate clean-up days because of the pandemic and thought we would open that up to our volunteers,” said Kären Haley, the Executive Director of Indianapolis Cultural Trail, Inc.

Haley adds the response has been overwhelming with people looking for things to do outside and ways to feel productive while being limited in activities.

Around 50 volunteers signed up for Saturday’s event helping to deep clean, pick up litter, sweep leaves, and more.

Cleaning is led by Cultural Trail staff and COVID-19 precautions will be taken, including all supplies being sanitized before and after use. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available to volunteers.

There is also a maximum capacity for the number of volunteers to allow for social distancing.

“We are filling up our events fast, but we offer a lot of ways anyone can help. We’ll meet you and a group of your friends anytime at a point on the trail and bring supplies to you,” said Haley.

The organization also hosts a bi-monthly horticulture happy hour on Wednesdays through October to talk about plants and gardening and enjoy a drink.

For more information about upcoming volunteer events, click here.