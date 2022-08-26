Local

The Indianapolis Greek Festival starts Friday

A selection of food available at GreekFest 2022. (WISH Photo from Video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 49th annual Indianapolis Greek Festival is this Friday and Saturday at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral Campus on 106th Street in Carmel.

Greekfest 2022 gives Hoosiers a chance to learn about Greek culture and people. Foodies will love choosing from a menu that includes grilled chicken or pork gyros, feta fries, Greek salad, and more.

Be sure to check out the festival’s schedule of events! Highlights include traditional Greek dancing, cooking demonstrations, and cathedral tours.

The fun starts Friday at 4 p.m. and runs until 10 p.m. Saturday’s events begin at 11 a.m. and run until 10 p.m.

Admission is free. Parking is $5.

Visit the Indy GreekFest website for more details.