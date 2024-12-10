The Isley Brothers to headline 2025 Legacy Fest Concert

The Isley Brothers will headline the 2025 Legacy Fest Concert, the Madam Walker Legacy Fest has announced. (Provided Photo/Madam Walker Legacy Center)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — American soul icons The Isley Brothers will headline next year’s Legacy Fest Concert, the Madam Walker Legacy Center has announced.

The Isley Brothers are a soul group originally from Cincinnati that began as a vocal trio of brothers O’Kelly Isley Jr., Ronald Isley, and Rudolph Isley in the 1950s. The group’s biggest hits include “Shout,” “Twist and Shout,” “It’s Your Thing,” and “That Lady.”

The fourth annual Legacy Fest Concert is set for Friday, June 20, 2025.

Tickets for this limited-capacity event will go on sale at noon on Wednesday, Dec. 11, and can be purchased online at madamwalkerlegacycenter.com or the Walker Theatre box office.

Legacy Fest is the Center’s signature fundraiser and includes the Legacy Concert and a free community block party. The fundraiser helps support the organization’s STEAM, entrepreneurship, women’s equity, social justice, and arts programming.