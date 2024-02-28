The Justus Companies relocating headquarters to Noblesville

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — On Wednesday, the Noblesville Common Council approved an economic development agreement and designated an economic revitalization area for The Justus Companies to relocate its headquarters to Noblesville after 114 years in Indianapolis. The $7.33 million investment is part of the Planned Urban Development (PUD) Promenade of Noblesville, located on the northeast corner of Little Chicago Road and State Road 32 in Noblesville. According to a news release, the Promenade of Noblesville PUD is a “dynamic and inclusive community developed by The Justus Companies, comprising residential spaces, businesses, and recreational facilities.”

“The significant investment The Justus Companies is making in Noblesville will increase the overall quality of life of our residents through job creation, housing, and creating a business and pedestrian friendly environment,” said Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen. “We are grateful to Walt Justus and his team at The Justus Companies, for putting their trust and investment in the City of Noblesville as the future home of their headquarters. They parallel our commitment in making long-term investments in our residents and placing importance on being a community where everyone can work, live, and play. The Justus Companies have a proven track record of success in contributing to economic development and we are excited to welcome them to Noblesville.”

The Justus Companies has already made substantial investments in the Promenade of Noblesville PUD, including developing Promenade Apartments and the forthcoming Promenade Trails, an active-adult lifestyle community set to open this year. Additionally, the company has played a pivotal role in community enhancements, overseeing the construction of new roundabouts, signage, and streetlights within the PUD. The company has also successfully negotiated the placement of key establishments in the Promenade of Noblesville, such as the Learning-Day Care Center, Pep Boys Automotive, and the Meijer grocery store, which is scheduled to open this summer.

“The Promenade Planned Urban Development has rapidly transformed into a bustling hub of activity and opportunity,” said Walter Justus, CEO of The Justus Companies. “We are dedicated to creating a harmonious living and working environment for everyone, and we are confident that the new additions and developments will further enrich the lives of our residents and visitors.”

The Justus Companies HQ relocation by the numbers: