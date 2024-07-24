The Links at Heartland Crossing fights rezone of beloved golf course

CAMBY, Ind. (WISH) — Efforts to halt a rezone are underway as Morgan County residents aim to protect their homes, preserve essential services, and maintain the character of their neighborhood in the face of potential overdevelopment.

The proposed rezone has raised concerns among residents who fear increased traffic congestion, a strain on local schools, and delays in emergency response times due to a possible larger population.

A resident of 17 years, Connie Lykins said Tuesday, “It gives us green space. It gives us some quietness back in there. My husband loves to bring my grandson down on the putting.”

The Links at the Heartland Crossing golf course has been a place of peaceful retreat and a breeding ground for local wildlife for decades. Residents are voicing concerns as they hold this beloved golf course in high regard.

Another resident, Kari Mann said, “It’s just been such a great employer for the community. It’s been a great place for kids to kind of find really awesome role models. It’s just been a really good thing for the community, so I would love to see it stay as a course.”

Neighbors have feared a rezone would cause property taxes to plummet. Mann said, “The original plan they had created, I think it was right around 600 duplexes, townhomes, and small Venture homes.”

Community efforts to prevent the rezone have gained momentum. Many residents have taking to social media and made signs to emphasize the potential loss of a community asset.

Lykins said, “I feel like it’s going to change things dramatically. I think it’s going to overwhelm our schools and everything about our community. I just don’t think we are ready for that kind of expansion. I think people who built homes back there near the golf course paid extra and love looking at that.”

Adding on to the frustration, Indianapolis-based custom home builder Gradison Land Development canceled the last known meeting on July 11 on short notice.

News 8 reached out to the developer multiple times for comment but received no response. Meanwhilel, the community has continued to rally against the rezone, emphasizing the wide-reach implications for their homes and overall quality of life.

The next public zoning hearing is scheduled 6:30 p.m. Aug 12 at the Morgan County Administration Building in Martinsville. This zoning hearing will determine if the area will be rezoned.