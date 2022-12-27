Local

The Living Truth: The Emmett Till Story Special

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of 14-year-old Emmett Till shook the entire world with the sobering reality of discrimination, ultimately igniting the civil rights movement.

Nearly 70 years later, social justice is still top of mind. The truth surrounding Emmett’s death is highly relevant.

News 8 Anchor Alexis Rogers traveled to bring you the eyewitness accounts she grew up hearing from those who witnessed what happened to Emmett.

The legacy of Emmett Till speaks from the grave for more than a half century, even in the heart of Indiana.

News 8 tracked down first-hand Indiana connection to Emmett’s Legacy that are impacting the lives of Hoosiers today.

From what happened in the store, the abduction, the graphic photo that changed the world to the trial and immediate legacy of Emmett Till, News 8 takes an in depth look at the Emmett Till story and his current legacy including a national effort that started in Indianapolis.

Till’s legacy is still making headlines, from the antilynching bill to the house unanimously passing a bill to posthumously award Emmett and his mother, Mamie Till-Mobley, with the highest civilian honor that congress awards — the congressional gold medal.

The medal will be given to the National Museum of African American history where it will be displayed near the casket till was buried in.

Talking to those that witnessed and were a part of history is invaluable. Their words leave us with a weight of responsibility to be a ripple for justice and change.

There is truth living all around us, we just have to listen.