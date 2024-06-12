The lone star tick is spreading. Here’s how to protect yourself from its nasty bite

INDIANAPOLIS (CONSUMER REPORTS) — It sounds like something out of a science fiction novel: A disease that could make you allergic to meat? It’s real, out there, and more concerning, it’s being spread by an aggressive species of ticks. News 8’s Jeremy Jenkins and Consumer Reports have more on the Lone Star tick and how to protect yourself from its nasty bite.

The lone star tick’s most distinctive feature is its starlike white splotch, found on adult females.

While other ticks spread germs that cause more widely known diseases, like Lyme, a bite from

the species can cause a wide range of issues.

With these ticks, you have to worry about more than just meat allergies. They can also spread

diseases like ehrlichiosis, which, if left untreated, can damage the brain or nervous system, and

the Heartland virus, which can cause fever, fatigue, and joint pain.

Lone star ticks used to be found mostly in the southeastern U.S., but that’s changing. With a

warming climate and especially with the growth of local deer populations, many northern states

and even parts of Canada are becoming more hospitable to these ticks.

As with other tick species, using an effective insect repellent is one key way of protecting

against tick bites. The most effective repellents against mosquitoes and ticks contain 25 to 30

percent DEET as their active ingredient.

Based on Consumer Reports’ latest exclusive tests, recommended repellents include Ben’s Tick

& Insect Repellent Wipes, Ben’s Tick & Insect Repellent Wilderness Formula Pump, and 3M

Ultrathon Insect Repellent8. All provide excellent protection.

After being outside, you should also thoroughly check yourself and others for ticks. Taking a

shower is a good way to wash away any ticks that have yet to attach themselves.

Another handy anti-tick measure is to wear clothing treated with the insecticide permethrin.