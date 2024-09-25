‘The Main Event’ takes over Lucas Oil Stadium to support Big Brothers, Big Sisters
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It’s nearly time for “The Main Event” – a major fundraiser for the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Indiana.
The shindig shakes down Thursday at Lucas Oil Stadium, and a Colts great, plus a WISH-TV favorite will play a major role.
Darcey Palmer-Shultz is the chief executive officer of Big Brothers, Big Sisters. She joined News 8 at Daybreak to discuss their big event and the stars hitting the stadium.
