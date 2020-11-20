The Mind Trust to open more learning sites in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more kids going to virtual learning, Indianapolis is expanding the number of community learning sites.

The sites are hubs where small groups of students are provided weekday e-learning supervision and support at no cost to families. The Mind Trust is investing $207,000 to fund the operation of 22 sites.

They will be open from Nov. 30 through Jan. 15.

One mom says the learning sites have made a world of difference for her daughter.

“And there’s so much more to learning than just sitting at a computer and your teacher teaching,” said Anna Cheney. “I asked Tara if she could give me her thoughts on being at the learning center and from an 11 year old she told me it’s much easier to focus, she loves that she gets to interact with lots of different people and that its so much more fun because they get to play games.”

The learning sites will serve more than 800 kids in grades K-12. See below for a list of the community learning sites: