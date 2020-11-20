The Mind Trust to open more learning sites in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With more kids going to virtual learning, Indianapolis is expanding the number of community learning sites.
The sites are hubs where small groups of students are provided weekday e-learning supervision and support at no cost to families. The Mind Trust is investing $207,000 to fund the operation of 22 sites.
They will be open from Nov. 30 through Jan. 15.
One mom says the learning sites have made a world of difference for her daughter.
“And there’s so much more to learning than just sitting at a computer and your teacher teaching,” said Anna Cheney. “I asked Tara if she could give me her thoughts on being at the learning center and from an 11 year old she told me it’s much easier to focus, she loves that she gets to interact with lots of different people and that its so much more fun because they get to play games.”
The learning sites will serve more than 800 kids in grades K-12. See below for a list of the community learning sites:
- Anna Brochhausen School 88, operated by Edna Martin Christian Center
- Brookside Community Development Corporation
- Brookside School 54, operated by John H. Boner Community Center
- Christamore House
- Cornerstone Lutheran Church, operated by Shepherd Community Center
- Crossroads AME Church
- Eclectic Soul VOICES Corporation
- Edna Martin Christian Center
- Finish Line Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
- Hawthorne Community Center
- Keenan-Stahl Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
- Kids Inc, operated by Shepherd Community Center
- LeGore Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
- Lilly Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
- New Direction Church
- Nikki Blaine Learning Center at Chaney Microlearning Center
- Ralph Waldo Emerson School 58, operated by Shepherd Community Center
- The Reset Center
- Thomas Gregg Neighborhood School, operated by John H. Boner Community Center
- Westside Missionary Baptist Church
- Wheeler-Dowe Boys & Girls Club of Indianapolis
- Witherspoon Presbyterian Church