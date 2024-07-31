The Morning Bell: Westfield superintendent discusses rapidly growing district

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Every month, WISH-TV highlights a local school district with “The Morning Bell,” a conversation focused on new or exciting programs and accomplishments within Indiana schools.

This week, the Morning Bell’s focus is getting people ready to head back to school through interviews with superintendents in central Indiana.

On Wednesday, Westfield Washington Schools Superintendent Paul Kaiser joined Daybreak to discuss the upcoming school year which begins on Thursday, August 8.

Adapting to a growing district

Westfield is one of Indiana’s fastest-growing school districts, and will likely reach 10,000 students in the 2024-2025 school year. The district plans to keep pace with the growth while offering a nationally recognized academic experience called Destination Westfield.

The district has a goal to ensure every student has a great Westfield experience, no matter what elementary or middle school they attend. Leaders want to maintain the “hometown feel” as they transition into being a bigger city.

“We think that a more community-based school is critical. Parents and kids love their elementary schools and we want to keep those small,” Kaiser said.

Construction projects

The district is undergoing new construction projects to help with the additional students.

“We think going to the second middle school is really important somewhere down the road. If we continue to grow, there’ll probably be a third middle school. But right now, we’re focusing on the beginning construction of the new middle school. And then expanding to two more elementary schools will be huge and keeping our class sizes small and that local neighborhood feel for our kids and our school,” Kaiser said.

The projects include:

2 elementary schools

1 middle school

Renovation at the current middle school

Addition to the high school

A new transportation center

A new wing in an elementary school

Operations building

Many athletics fields

What students can look forward to

“For our exceptional learning kids, we’re opening a new cross-categorical program at Carey Ridge. We have it in there. We expanded that program for our special kids with autism and other exceptional learning needs. That will open up this Fall. I just think the overall – we have a freshman orientation program which is really important. We’ve done that for a number of years and just welcoming the new students to our community and to our schools,” Kaiser said.

Career technical education programs:

Culinary arts

Construction

Firefighting

CNA certification

Interior design

EMS

Family and consumer science programs – (baking, fashion, event management, entrepreneurship)

Kaiser’s advice to students

“I think the biggest thing about school, it’s all about relationships. You may not remember the physics class you took, you may not remember the history class you took, but you’re going to remember being involved in band. You’re going to remember being involved in extracurriculars and clubs. And it’s all about relationships. Just get involved as much as you can and your experience at the high school will be fantastic,” Kaiser said.

WISH-TV’s Hanna Mordoh and Westfield Washington Schools superintendent Paul Kaiser. (WISH Photo)