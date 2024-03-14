The Original Farmers’ Market relocating to Monument Circle for 2024 season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indy, Inc., along with the Indianapolis Department of Metropolitan Development and Indianapolis City Market Corporation, announced the temporary relocation of the Original Farmers’ Market from East Market Street to the southwest quadrant of Monument Circle for its 2024 season.

From May 1 to Oct. 2, Monument Circle will feature some of Indy’s highest quality produce, meats, cheeses, and baked goods, as well as a variety of lunch options from local vendors and City Market eateries. The market will be open from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. every Wednesday.

“I am thrilled to reaffirm our commitment to continue hosting the longstanding Original Farmers’

Market in our vibrant downtown community,” said Indianapolis City Market Corporation Executive

Director Keisha Harrison. “This move underscores our unwavering dedication to ensuring access to

fresh produce, meats, cheeses, and locally crafted sundry items, while fostering community spirit

and supporting our local economy.”

According to a news release, “The Original Farmers’ Market’s new location follows the temporary closure of Indianapolis City Market at the start of March 2024, now being decommissioned and prepared for structural renovations as part of the City Market East and West Plaza redevelopment project. After

Indianapolis’ founding as a capital city in 1821, a weekly market was introduced and remained a

staple of Monument Circle from 1822-1824 with seasonal produce and handmade goods. Reviving

this tradition in such an iconic location adds depth to the market experience and celebrates the rich

history of our city’s early roots.”

“We are excited to have the Original Farmers’ Market back this year while we begin construction on

the historic Indianapolis City Market,” said Indy Department of Metropolitan Development Director Megan Vukusich. “The farmers’ market is a great example of the local food and business hub that serves the patrons of downtown, and we are grateful for our partners who are helping sustain this important community event.”

“It’s an honor to welcome the Original Farmers’ Market to Monument Circle in its 2024 season,” said

Downtown Indy, Inc. President & CEO Taylor Schaffer. “The Circle serves as the cultural heart and communal gathering space for our city, and the addition of the farmers’ market continues to build on our long-term vision for consistent programming for residents, workers, and out-of-town visitors alike.”

For vendors interested in participating at the Original Farmers’ Market, applications for the 2024

season are now available.