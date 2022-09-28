Local

The Rathskeller announces the death of beloved employee

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Massachusetts Avenue staple, The Rathskeller, announced the death of a beloved staff member Wednesday.

Wayne Bigbee worked at The Rathskeller for 29 years and was known for remembering the orders of his guests and making everyone “feel special,” according to a post from the restaurant’s Facebook page.

“Wayne wasn’t just an employee, he was a true friend, confidant and my brother. Today, as I write this, I know we must continue to push onward; as hard as it is. I find comfort in remembering that captivating smile, that sharp wit, silly sense of humor and the ability to remember our guests and what they always ordered. Your drink was sitting on the bar before you even ordered it, truly an amazing talent. Wayne made everyone feel special,” owner of The Rathskeller Dan McMichael said.