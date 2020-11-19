The Slippery Noodle announces death of longtime owner

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Slippery Noodle Inn announced on Thursday morning that owner Hal Yeagy Jr. has passed away.

The bar wrote of Yeagy’s death on their Facebook page.

“The Head Noodle will be missed by all and we hope you join us in celebrating the legacy he leaves behind,” the bar wrote in a post. “On behalf of the blues community, decades of patrons and staff, his friends and his family we thank Hal for the music and countless memories.”

Yeagy’s parents, Harold and Lorean, purchased the bar in 1963, when Hal was just 6 years old. Hal took over after his father’s passing in 1985.

The Slippery Noodle is located at 372 South Meridian Street, near Lucas Oil Stadium.