Local

The Slippery Noodle Inn announces death of longtime owner

by: Staff Reports
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Slippery Noodle Inn announced on Thursday morning that owner Hal Yeagy Jr. has died.

The bar wrote of Yeagy’s death on their Facebook page.

“The Head Noodle will be missed by all and we hope you join us in celebrating the legacy he leaves behind,” the bar wrote in a post. “On behalf of the blues community, decades of patrons and staff, his friends and his family we thank Hal for the music and countless memories.”

Yeagy’s parents, Harold and Lorean, purchased the bar in 1963, when Hal was just 6 years old. Hal took over after his father’s passing in 1985.

The Slippery Noodle is at 372 S. Meridian St., near Lucas Oil Stadium.

Trending Headlines

© 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Election roundup: Georgia confirms Biden victory, finds no widespread fraud after audit

Election /

Here’s why there’s high demand for COVID-19 testing in central Indiana

Coronavirus /

Shooting on city’s northeast side leaves 1 dead

Crime Watch 8 /

The Zone Extra: November 19, 2020

High School - The Zone /


 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

Copyright 2020 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.