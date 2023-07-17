The well-lived life of Deputy John Durm celebrated

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The stories of Deputy John Durm were told by the people he worked with at his funeral in Gainbridge Fieldhouse Monday.

The stories shared were of the man who impacted thousands of lives.

“I’m tired of being quiet. I get it, everyone needs to cry, but you can be happy, you can smile. It’s okay, it is perfectly fine,” Corey Durm, John Durm’s second son, said.

In a few weeks, Corey will be a detention center deputy, and the third generation of his family in law enforcement. Deputy Durm was planning his retirement in 2024, which would have given him a few months to work alongside his son.

Durm is survived by four sons and a lifetime of memories for thousands of people that worked alongside him during his 38 years with the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Many of Durm’s duties were performed behind closed doors and out of public view, as he dealt with inmates and did so with respect, despite knowing the dangers of the job.

“Few families know this danger better than the Durm Family. John followed in his father’s footsteps when he joined the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, as did his brothers. Today, we still have the opportunity to serve with Roma and John’s son, Corey,” Marion County Sheriff Kerry Forestal said.

Deputy Durm was awarded the Sheriff’s Office Purple Heart and Medal of Valor for putting his life on the line for the city of Indianapolis.

“It is a solemn duty we owe to our fallen brother, to all those that put their lives on the line daily to keep us safe,” Forestal continued. “We must again send a resounding message that attacks on our law enforcement offices will not be tolerated. We must empower law enforcement agencies with the training and support they need to effectively combat crime – so that no officer is ever lost in the line of duty.”

A look across the fieldhouse was a testament to the impact he had on the thousands of officers and deputies over the decades. His son asked the crowd for a fitting gesture for a life well-lived.

“Whatever you are feeling right now, whether it is a round of applause, or (to) stand up and thank God, if we could give Dad a round of applause, make any noise you want,” Corey said.