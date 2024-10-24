‘The Wildest Era’ at the Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Zoo is hosting “The Wildest Era,” a Taylor Swift-inspired party with discounted admission for all ages to celebrate the pop star’s visit to the Circle City.

“We are hosting our own little party, so to speak,” said Indianapolis Zoo Public Relations Specialist Cody Mattox. “We are jumping on the bandwagon for The Eras tour. This is our Wildest Era, a fun theme for the zoo.”

Whether you are gearing up for a night at the concert or simply want to join in on the celebrations, “The Wildest Era” is a three-day event that offers guests the opportunity to celebrate all things Taylor Swift.

“We’ll have a bunch of different themed things going on,” Mattox said. “We’ll have a DJ, a dancefloor, and a bar. A whole bunch of activities that all Swifties can participate in.”

Swifties can look forward to a roaring good time with many fun activities such as friendship bracelet trading, a Taylor Swift-themed scavenger hunt, and the chance to interact with some of Swift’s favorite animals, like snakes.

“I know that she is fond of cats, which I am a big fan of as a cat dad,” Mattox said. “Our big cats are here, including tigers, lions, and sand cats. Right now, for Zoo Boo, we have our kittens that are currently up for adoption right now.”

“The Wildest Era” will begin at 2 p.m. Friday during the Eras Tour weekend. Swifties can look forward to face painting, and a Taylor Swift-inspired food and drink menu.

“We are in the White River Gardens, where the scavenger hunt will occur,” Mattox said. “People can go around and find the animal albums that will be around. When they win, they will get a glorious prize.”

The Indianapolis Zoo will maintain its regular 9 a.m. opening hours, but the festivities will run from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. each day. They have paid a special nod to Swift’s iconic album, offering admission at a discounted rate of $19.89.

“Parking permits will need to be purchased on-site on Nov. 1, Nov. 2, and Nov. 3,” Mattox said. “We will also offer concert parking.”

“The Wildest Era” at the Indianapolis Zoo is a must-attend event for all Swifties and animal lovers alike.