There’s plenty to enjoy at the 2023 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indiana State Fair begins Friday and there will be plenty of things for fairgoers to do, see, eat, and drink!

Visitors to the Indiana State Fairgrounds can expect all of their fair favorites, including midway rides, Animal Town, 4-H exhibits, and Pioneer Village, along with a slew of new exhibits and food items. Be sure to check out News 8’s list of wallet-friendly options!

Fair officials recently announced updated security procedures including a limit on the size of visitors’ bags and a ban on unaccompanied juveniles at night.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs July 28 through Aug. 20 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here’s what’s happening at this year’s Indiana State Fair!

Celebrate Indiana hoops history

The 2023 Indiana State Fair is jam-packed with ways to celebrate the state whose name is synonymous with the sport of basketball. Hands-on activities and experiences include a Pacers Sports & Entertainment immersive exhibit, a sneaker design contest, and the HOOPFEST outdoor amusement park.

Check out racing pigs, live music, and an extreme stunt team!

There’s only one place where Hoosiers can see a pogo-stick stunt team, enjoy a meet-and-greet with parakeets, and watch racing pigs: The 2023 Indiana State Fair! In addition to all the traditional favorites, there are 9 new exhibits and experiences at this year’s fair.

Chow down at one of 130+ state fair food stands

When the fair kicks off on Friday, so will the annual “Taste of the Fair” competition.

Thirty new food items will compete for the title of “2023 Taste of the Fair Winner” and a cash prize. Here are the tasty treats and delicious drinks — including the new canned Cherry ShakeUp cocktail — competing for your vote!

Enjoy a concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Clint Black will kick off a series of must-see concerts Friday night at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. Other free stage concerts include CeCe Winans, Gin Blossoms, Buddy Guy, Quiet Riot, and Skillet.

All shows are free with paid fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. New this year: premium upgrades for free stage shows!

New pavilion at Indiana State Fairground for track and field, livestock shows

The century-old Swine Barn that was demolished in 2022 was repurposed into the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. Gov. Eric Holcomb cut the ribbon on the new, 196,000-square-foot facility on July 20.

Guests will get their first look at the new building when the fair opens Friday.

Visit the Indiana State Fair website for ticket, parking, and event information.