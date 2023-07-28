Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

There’s plenty to enjoy at the 2023 Indiana State Fair

by: Ashley Fowler
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indiana State Fair begins Friday and there will be plenty of things for fairgoers to do, see, eat, and drink!

Visitors to the Indiana State Fairgrounds can expect all of their fair favorites, including midway rides, Animal Town, 4-H exhibits, and Pioneer Village, along with a slew of new exhibits and food items. Be sure to check out News 8’s list of wallet-friendly options!

Fair officials recently announced updated security procedures including a limit on the size of visitors’ bags and a ban on unaccompanied juveniles at night.

The 2023 Indiana State Fair runs July 28 through Aug. 20 and is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.

Here’s what’s happening at this year’s Indiana State Fair!

Celebrate Indiana hoops history

The 2023 Indiana State Fair is jam-packed with ways to celebrate the state whose name is synonymous with the sport of basketball. Hands-on activities and experiences include a Pacers Sports & Entertainment immersive exhibit, a sneaker design contest, and the HOOPFEST outdoor amusement park.

Check out racing pigs, live music, and an extreme stunt team!

There’s only one place where Hoosiers can see a pogo-stick stunt team, enjoy a meet-and-greet with parakeets, and watch racing pigs: The 2023 Indiana State Fair! In addition to all the traditional favorites, there are 9 new exhibits and experiences at this year’s fair.

Check out the Swifty Swine Racing Pigs on the east end of the Hoosier Lottery Grandstand. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

Chow down at one of 130+ state fair food stands

When the fair kicks off on Friday, so will the annual “Taste of the Fair” competition.

Thirty new food items will compete for the title of “2023 Taste of the Fair Winner” and a cash prize. Here are the tasty treats and delicious drinks — including the new canned Cherry ShakeUp cocktail — competing for your vote!

Enjoy a concert at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage

Clint Black will kick off a series of must-see concerts Friday night at the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage. Other free stage concerts include CeCe Winans, Gin Blossoms, Buddy Guy, Quiet Riot, and Skillet.

All shows are free with paid fair admission and seating is available on a first-come, first-served basis. New this year: premium upgrades for free stage shows!

Blues legend Buddy Guy will bring his 'Damn Right Farewell' tour to the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 19, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)
Clint Black will help kick off the 2023 Indiana State Fair with a free concert on July 28, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)
Skillet will play the Hoosier Lottery Free Stage at the Indiana State Fair on Aug. 13, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)
CeCe Winans will headline the Gospel Music Festival at the Indiana State Fair on August 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Fair)

New pavilion at Indiana State Fairground for track and field, livestock shows

The century-old Swine Barn that was demolished in 2022 was repurposed into the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion. Gov. Eric Holcomb cut the ribbon on the new, 196,000-square-foot facility on July 20.

Guests will get their first look at the new building when the fair opens Friday.

Sow and Litter at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
This piglet is part of a sow and litter exhibit at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
Goats on exhibit at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)
Goats on exhibit at the 2023 Indiana State Fair. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

Visit the Indiana State Fair website for ticket, parking, and event information.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Jell-o’s new look is all...
National News /
What to expect at this...
Local News /
Bronny James is released from...
National News /
Defense Secretary Austin says the...
National News /
Indiana Silver Alert issued for...
Indiana News /
Larry Nassar survivors sue Michigan...
Sports /
Person shot dies after IMPD...
Crime Watch 8 /
IndyGo hosts first back-to-school night...
Local News /