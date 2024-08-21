These 8 Indiana pizzerias made Yelp’s Top 100 Midwest Pizza Spots

(WISH) — Yelp has released its list of the Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest for 2024, and Indiana’s pizza scene has made a notable impact. The list, which highlights a variety of pizza styles across the region, includes several standout spots from the Hoosier State, showcasing everything from classic flavors to creative combinations.

Top Indiana Pizza Spots on the List:

(Provided Photos/Chloe Petrucci)

Futuro, Indianapolis (#2)

Known for its Detroit-style and Chicago tavern-style pizzas, Futuro has quickly become a local favorite. Creative toppings like hot honey, jalapenos, and bacon basil have Yelpers raving about the bold flavors. The business, which started during the pandemic, has expanded from home deliveries to a popular counter-service eatery. “We basically started from the bottom, now we’re here. This is truly a situation of passion, hard work, and a dream coming true,” Futuro Co-owner Sarah St. Aubin said. “Owning our own businesses has its challenges, for sure, but running a real small business and getting recognition like this is somewhat of a lifetime achievement for us. It means so much to see our efforts recognized.” Brittany’s Brick Oven Pizza, Madison (#8)

This mom-and-pop shop in Madison is recognized for its quirky pies and unique ingredients. One of the standout options is the Schnabel Wobble, which features shrimp, andouille sausage, and etouffee sauce, offering a Southern twist on traditional pizza. Iechyd Da Brewing Company, Elkhart (#15)

Iechyd Da Brewing Company in Elkhart is more than just a brewery—it’s also home to some of the best pizza in Indiana. Known for its creative approach to both brewing and pizza-making. Customers rave about the fresh, locally sourced ingredients and the unique flavor combinations that set their pies apart. Pangea Kitchen, Evansville (#19)

Pangea Kitchen in Evansville stands out for its global flavors and creative menu. The pizzeria’s unique approach to pizza has earned it a spot among the Midwest’s best, with Yelpers praising its innovative offerings and quality ingredients. Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse, Carmel (#34)

Located in Carmel, Crafters Pizza and Drafthouse is known for its creative menu and a wide range of options. This pizzeria has quickly gained a loyal following, thanks to its emphasis on both classic and innovative pizza offerings. I Tre Mori, Indianapolis (#35)

This Indianapolis spot brings a touch of Italy to the Midwest with its authentic Italian pizzas. Yelpers love the combination of high-quality ingredients and traditional preparation methods, making it a must-visit for pizza lovers in the area. Magoo’s California Pizza, Avon (#53)

Bringing a taste of the West Coast to Indiana, Magoo’s California Pizza in Avon has impressed with its fresh ingredients and bold flavors. The pizzeria’s unique approach has made it a hit among locals and visitors alike. Passione, Fishers (#60)

This pizzeria is celebrated for its authentic Italian approach, with pizzas that highlight high-quality, fresh ingredients. Passione’s wood-fired pizzas are a favorite among locals, offering a perfect blend of traditional flavors and innovative toppings.

These Indiana pizzerias represent the best of what the state has to offer, with each spot bringing something unique to the table.

To explore the full list of Yelp’s Top 100 Pizza Spots in the Midwest, visit yelp.com.