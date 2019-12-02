Thief steals Christmas trees from Carmel Girl Scout troop

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Someone stole more than a dozen Christmas trees overnight from a tree lot run by a Carmel Girl Scout troop as a fundraiser.

But the girls of Troop 1898 are not letting the loss stop them from reaching their goals.

Can I have a moment to rant! Who steals Christmas trees??? Especially Girl Scout Christmas trees? Bah humbug on the… Posted by Denisse Wright Jensen on Saturday, November 30, 2019

“That is a lot for a little tree lot because that comes right out of out Girl Scout troop account,” says Denisse Jensen, Girl Scout troop leader.

“We kind of trust our community when we are putting them out here and leaving them out overnight and we just think that obviously it is kind of a hard thing to steal Christmas trees. We just never thought that something like that would happen,” says Caroline Desormiers, a Girl Scout in the troop.

This is the fourth year the troop has been hosting this fundraiser at the Carmel Lions Club. They use the two-week fundraiser to help offset costs for their annual trip and projects that help them work toward their Gold Award. The Gold Award is the highest honor in Girl Scouts, requiring a project that takes roughly two years to complete.

“That is a substantial amount. We were really relying on those resources to take our High Adventure trip to execute the Gold Award. It was a tough 24 hours of (asking), ‘Do we have to cancel?’” says Jensen.

The troop estimates that whoever stole the 15 trees off the pallet overnight took cost them $1,200 of profits to use for the trip.

While News 8 was at the Christmas tree lot, two community members came together to make a big purchase: 15 Christmas trees, to be exact.

“I was reading the Facebook thread this morning and saw what had happened and the hit that it was going to interfere with their travels and I thought, ‘What better thing can we do to support our community than to go buy 15 trees?” says Jill Slavin with local business Club K-9 Doggy Day Care.

Since Jensen has been posting about the incident, she says the Carmel community has come out in droves asking how they can help.

She says she is using this opportunity to show her girls that there is good in the world.

“A lot of people have come today and I think it was just overnight, I was overwhelmed. For me, it was just a plea of, ‘Please come out and buy a tree and support the girls,’ and it turned into people asking how they could help,” Jensen said.

The troop set up a fundraising account to try and make up for the lost money. Already they have nearly met their goal of $1,245. To meet their goal they still need to sell the rest of the Christmas trees on their lot.

They are selling their trees at the Carmel Lions Club at 141 E. Main St.

Their hours are: