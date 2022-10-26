Local

Thieves steal Halloween decorations in Irvington neighborhood

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A couple of Halloween displays in Irvington did not scare thieves away. Now people in the neighborhood are taking action to not only find the culprits, but deter future thefts.

“It’s for the children to enjoy. They’re essentially giant toys and what kind of man would steal these?” Chris Ray, an Indianapolis resident, said.

Ray is asking for help after someone stole his Beetlejuice and Jack Skellington displays. He lives on South Webster Street.

He’s put up signs with the hopes of finding the thieves.

“I was furious at the time. I was just going to cancel my Halloween display indefinitely,” Ray said.

The items had been in his neighbors’ yards.

He had his own clown display in his, which he has now taken down.

“I have a 12 foot clown and probably somewhere between 10 to 15 life size clowns and a whole bunch of small clowns. It’s pretty crazy,” Ray said.

According to Ray, the thieves targeted the homes on different days despite best efforts from his neighbor.

“He actually tied it up pretty tight to his front porch and a few days later that got stolen and that was a little devastating because we have all this other Beetlejuice stuff to go with the one prop,” Ray said.

Christina Kingery says someone stole her Halloween display last year.

“We had put out our I call it our creepy clown because he’s got the shaky, shaky doll and then the squatting clown on the barrel over here. He had taken that one as well,” Kingery said.

This year, she and her husband have barbed wired their items to deter the thieves.

“It really upsets me. I mean it’s for the kids, and then you come by and you kind of damper somebody’s holiday and it’s all about fun,” Kingery said.

Ray says he will have his clowns display up on Halloween if weather permits.