Thieves target Kia and Hyundai vehicles at IUPUI

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana University Police Department-IUPUI officers are warning students about a string of car thefts on campus in the weeks leading up to the start of classes.

Since July 7, there have been six vehicle thefts and one attempted vehicle theft at IUPUI. The crimes occurred on Lots 80 and 92. The vehicles targeted were all Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

“I’ll be parking in the garage soon because classes are starting soon, so hopefully it gets resolved by then,” said Preet Kaur, a IUPUI senior who drives a 2015 Hyundai.

Two of the thefts occurred on July 28th and two more on July 29th. The IU Police Department-IUPUI officers say they are looking for four people who’re suspected in the break ins. They were seen driving a black Kia on July 28, but surveillance footage wasn’t clear enough to identify them.

In July, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department handed out 750 steering wheel locks to the owners of Kia vehicles manufactured between 2011 and 2021 and Hyundai models manufactured between 2015 and 2021.

An IMPD spokesperson says there are still locks available for free to those who own a Kia or Hyundai.

