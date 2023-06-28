Thousands attend National School Safety Conference at downtown JW Marriott

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Wednesday’s National School Safety Conference will cover ways to keep students safe in the classroom.

The 33rd annual gathering will be held at the downtown JW Marriott starting Wednesday and ending Monday.

“It’s an opportunity to develop best practices for school resource officers,” Rudy Perez, the president of the National Association of School Resource Officers, said. “Topics of discussion will include the trial of former Florida school resource officer Scot Peterson, the March mass shooting at a Nashville elementary school, the March shooting of two administrators at Denver East High School, the January shooting of a Virginia elementary school teacher by a first-grade student, and recent legislation resulting from last year’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.”

An exhibit hall will be filled with more than 80 displays of vendors to showcase school safety related products and services.