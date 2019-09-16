Thousands celebrate Hispanic heritage at Garfield Park

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Crowds on Sunday night celebrated Hispanic heritage in Indiana.

Thousands gathered at Garfield Park on the city’s south side to celebrate the eve of Mexico’s Independence Day.

They observe “the cry of independence” of 1810, which began the revolution that led to Mexico’s independence from the Spanish crown.

Sunday’s festival was full of vendors, artists, food, live music and remarks from Mayor Joe Hogsett.

Several Central American countries also celebrated their independence day on Sunday.

