Thousands expected for Indy Pride Parade and Festival

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of people are expected to attend the Indy Pride Parade and Festival.

The parade and festival are back for in-person events since 2019 due to COVID-19.

The parade started at 10 a.m. and the festival starts at 11 a.m.

The parade route will be .7 miles down Mass Ave from College to New York.

Jayne Walters, the Director of Education for Indy Pride, said there will be 120 different units in the parade that include floats, walkers, cars, and trucks.

“It’s really great to be able to come together again,” Walters said. “Especially, with everything that’s going on across the country and so many attacks on the LGBTQ community.”

Organizers said, they partnered with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and three different security teams to ensure safety.

Prohibited items include: guns, fireworks, coolers, grills, bikes, and pre-packaged food.

Festival attendees can bring backpacks and purses, but they will be checked.

The parade is free and festival tickets cost $10.

