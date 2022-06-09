Local

Thousands expected to turn out for Indy’s annual Strawberry Festival

A strawberry shortcake offered at the 56th annual Strawberry Festival in Indianapolis on June 9, 2022. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A sweet tradition is returning Thursday to Monument Circle.

The 56th annual Strawberry Festival, hosted by the Cathedral Women of Christ Church Cathedral, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until supplies run out.

The festival is back on its regular pre-pandemic date of the second Thursday in June. Last year, the event was held on September 2 because of the pandemic.

The “Works,” a treat of homemade shortcake, strawberries, ice cream, and whipped topping, costs $8. Single items are available á la carte for $2 each. Cash and card are accepted.

“We’ve got seven serving tents today,” Jennifer Manterfield, festival co-chair, said. “We’ve got 10,000 homemade shortcakes made right here in the church with our original recipe that was used over 50 years ago.”

The congregation expects to serve nearly four tons of strawberries.

Strawberry shortcake sales will benefit charities, according to Manterfield.

“All the proceeds after our costs for this festival go straight back into our community, back into organizations around downtown Indianapolis.”

In years past, the Cathedral Women have supported dozens of local organizations with their Strawberry Festival Grants.