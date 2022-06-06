Local

Thousands flock to Broad Ripple for annual rubber duck race

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family that lives near one north side neighborhood says that a unique neighborhood fundraiser was the perfect family getaway.

Ty Smith and his wife, Erin, brought their four-year-old son, Emerson, to Sunday’s rubber duck race at the Rainbow Bridge in Broad Ripple.

The family lives near the neighborhood and, before the pandemic, brought their son to the race when he was an infant. They liked it so much they came back when festivities resumed last year and returned again this year.

“Just having all the different arts and crafts activities that they have here and giving (Emerson) the opportunity to come out and see a real event post-pandemic, which we haven’t gotten to see,” Ty Smith said.

The Broad Ripple Village Association holds the rubber duck race every year. Anyone can buy a rubber duck for $6 or a group of six for $30.

At 4:30 p.m. sharp, volunteers dumped the ducks into Central Canal from the Monon Trail. The ducks “raced” their way to the finish line by the pedestrian bridge near College Avenue.

Jordan Dillon, the association’s executive director, says the top three finishers received gift cards from local businesses. The proceeds go toward the association’s beautification efforts and other functions.

The rubber duck race draws about 2,500 people every year, according to Dillon.

“It’s so exciting to see so many families in the village enjoying the day and getting excited for this event,” Dillon said.

Ty Smith bought six ducks for the race, the first time the family had bought any. None of them were out front when volunteers collected them at the finish line but he and his family say they still had fun.

“It was great to see all the families out here, enjoying it and having a great time,” Smith said. Turning to his son, he added, “It was so good to get you out for a big event!”