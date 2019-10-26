Thousands head to Irvington for Historic Halloween Festival despite the rain

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday’s rain stayed clear long enough for volunteers to set up for the 73rd Historic Irvington Halloween Street Festival.

The five-mile Pleasant Run Vampire Run had a rainy start at 8:45 a.m. followed by the children’s Bat Dash.

It did start to trickle in just before the festival’s first event of the day.

Despite the rain, people were out in costumes ready to take in all the fun the festival brings.

“The festival is really about the community. We get businesses involved through the window display contest and then people come out and visit the local shops,” said festival director Nancy Ann Tindall Sponsel.

Nancy says Irvington is the perfect place for a Halloween celebration.

“Irvington was actually named after Washington Irving. There are many homes here that are supposedly haunted. It’s one of the most haunted neighborhoods in Indiana,” said Nancy.

The festival is deep in Halloween tradition and features a coffin run, costume contests, pumpkin carving, a battle of the bands, a beer garden for adults and a kids zone for the family.

Admission is free and the festival provides two shuttle options. One from Howe High School with a $5 donation that goes to the school’s athletics association. A second shuttle is also available at Irvington Plaza.

Race organizers told News 8 that the street festival will remain open rain or shine due to all the permits, road closures and other logistics necessary for festival day.

However, if there is lightning, the event will be canceled.

Check the festival’s Facebook page for the latest information.