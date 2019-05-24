Thousands of bees swarm bike on downtown Indy street

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Downtown Indianapolis was buzzing Thursday, literally.
Jennifer Harris posted a video of thousands of bees swarming a bicycle that was parked near a downtown street Thursday afternoon.
The video was taken near Monument Circle around 4:30 p.m.
Harris said Jerry Zimmermann with Zee’s Bees came to the area and collected the insects. Zimmermann told Harris an estimated 20,000 bees were swarming the bicycle.
Downtown #indy right now! 🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝🐝 pic.twitter.com/WoZ7LsNFXq — Jennifer Harris (@friantharris) May 23, 2019