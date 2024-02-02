Thousands of canines look to be crowned ‘top dog’ at Indy Winter Classic Dog Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Most people have heard of “the dog days of summer,” but it’s “the dog days of winter”‘ as the competition is heats up at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show started its third day on Friday at the West Pavilion. Over five days, about 9,300 dogs will be shown, with their trainers all vying for “Best in Show” each day.

The event is a group effort by the Hoosier Kennel Club, the Bloomington, Indiana Kennel Club, and the Danville, Illinois Kennel Club.

Many dog handlers like Kim Calvacca travel to dog shows for a living. She’s coming from Long Island, New York to compete.

For Calvacca, training and going to shows is a family tradition. She remembers coming to the Indy Winter Classic Dog Show with her grandparents when she was 10.

“I used to show in junior handling,” Calvacca said. “I’ve been showing [Dante, a Miniature Pinscher] since he was born. He’s seven generations of my breeding program and he just won his first best in show last weekend.”

Jodi Paquette also works as a full-time dog handler and breeder. She’s been coming to the show for 20 years and has crafted relationships along the way.

“It’s kind of like a family, community in a way. It’s also very competitive,” Paquette said. “It’s where your friends are at … This is where our families are and our friends and relationships are made, enemies are made.”

There are also a few dozen vendors at the show selling supplies and accessories.

Kathy Knoles owns Edelweiss Supply and has a general pet supplies booth at the show. She is also a handler of a few American Hairless Terriers.

She says it’s a never-ending business.

“After the show, we head out to Denver,” Knoles said. “There’s a lot of travel involved…I spend my days planning where we’re going to go, purchasing the product that people need. Then we travel from show to show. We’re kind of like dog show carnies.”

Admission is $7. Kids 12 and under get in for free. Parking at the fairgrounds is $10.

Doors open at 7 a.m. for the rest of the show, which runs through Sunday. Organizers say the show runs until judging ends each day.