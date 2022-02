Local

Thousands of dogs competing at Indy Winter Classic Dog Show

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indy Winter Classic Dog Show is back with over 2,000 dogs prepared to show off their talents.

The event is held each year on the second weekend of February at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

The dog show is one of the top 10 all-breed dog shows in the country and is hosted by the Hoosier Kennel Club and the Central Indiana Kennel Club.

Last year’s show was canceled due to COVID-19.

Saturday’s show ends at 4 p.m.

Sunday’s show kicks off at 9 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.