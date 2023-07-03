Thousands of Hoosiers still without power days after powerful storms

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands of Hoosiers are still without power Monday, five days after a derecho caused widespread damage to power lines and trees across Indiana.

A derecho is a widespread, long-lived windstorm that produces gusts of at least 58 mph with a damage swath of at least 240 miles, according to Storm Track 8 meteorologist Ryan Morse.

Crews from AES Indiana, Indianapolis’ electricity provider, and Duke Energy began repairs on Thursday, but damage to power lines and other equipment was so severe that both companies said Friday that it would be several days before power was fully restored.

By Monday morning, the number of power outages statewide had dropped to just under 34,000 — down from more than 150,000 on Friday.

Outage information

AES Indiana

At 7 a.m. Monday, there were about 7,000 AES Indiana customers without power.

AES says it’s also dealing with outages from Friday and Saturday, but its crews are prioritizing outages from Thursday’s derecho.

The company’s website has a page that shows where outages are happening.

AES says customers can check its website to learn how to deal with downed power lines, report an outage, keep food safe, and more.

Duke Energy

At 7 a.m. Monday, Duke Energy reported about 24,400 customers without electricity.

Most of the outages were in Vigo County, which was walloped with 70 – 80 mph winds on Thursday, leading to widespread tree damage.

The company’s website has a page that shows where outages are happening.

Duke customers can visit the company’s website for tips on how to manage food safety, meter damage, generators, and more.

