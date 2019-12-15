Thousands of Santa Clauses take over downtown Indy for Santa Hustle 2019

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Downtown Indianapolis looked extra Christmas-like Sunday morning with thousands of people dressed as Santa Clause.

It was all part of the Santa Hustle 5K, Half marathon and Kids Dash races.

Athletes started and finished each course from the American Legion Mall at the corner of Meridian and North streets.

“We’re so excited to be back in Indianapolis for our 9th year. We’ve got cookie stations, candy stations along the course to help runners get there sweet on, nothing but the best for the best runners around” said race director Austin Weil, with Adrenaline Sports Management.

As part of race registration, runners received a Santa hat, Santa beard and a finisher’s medal.

The race also hosted a toy drive and raised funds for Little Red Door Cancer Agency.

“Santa Hustle is just so much fun. It’s festive, people get dressed up and it’s a great way to get into the holiday spirit while helping a great cause,” said volunteer and runner Charri Jones.

