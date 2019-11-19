1  of  5
Closings
BEECH GROVE CITY SCHOOLS KOKOMO SCHOOL CORP. PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS SHERIDAN COMMUNITY SCHOOLS SOUTH PUTNAM COMMUNITY SCHOOLS

Thousands of teachers expected at Indiana Statehouse protest

Local

by: TOM DAVIES, AP

Posted: / Updated:
generic-classroom_723206

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Thousands of teachers are expected to pack the Indiana Statehouse for a rally calling for further increase teacher pay in the biggest such protest in the state amid a wave of educator activism across the country.

Teacher unions says about half of Indiana’s nearly 300 school districts will be closed while their teachers attend Tuesday’s rally on the same day legislators gather for 2020 session organization meetings.

Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb and leaders of the GOP-dominated Legislature have avoided direct criticism of teachers or the decisions by school districts to close, but don’t expect to take action on further boosting school funding until at least 2021.

Teacher unions say members are frustrated over seeing little or no pay raises in a decade.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

Share this story

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

FREE News & Weather Apps

Storm Track 8 Weather App

Download Now:

WISH-TV News App

Download Now: