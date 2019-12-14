Thousands share in the message of ‘joy’ at St. John’s Christkindl Village

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The 8th annual St. John Catholic Church’s Christkindl Village is bringing German tradition to downtown Indianapolis.

The four-day festival takes over much of Georgia Street with both indoor and outdoor activities.

“Over the years we’ve learned some things, like people want an option to keep their families warm,” said Scott Williams, who serves on the Vision Leadership team for the festival.

Outdoor fun includes the alpine slide, live animal nativity and a children’s arts and crafts (heated) tent.

In the basement of the Pam Am Plaza, attendees will find artisan vendors, a German beer and gluhwein garden and musical performances.

“We’ve upgraded our photo booth so this year, you can snap a photo with St. Nick, fill out a survey and have the picture sent directly to you,” said festival volunteer Stephanie Meyer.

Also new to this year is the three-tier pyramid.

It uses a motor to revolve the decorated structure with handcrafted Christmas themed artifacts.

“It’s a German tradition dating back to the 18th century. The festival has hundreds of volunteers, but this structure took four men who handcrafted it from the ground up,” said festival volunteer Amanda DeRoche.

Entrance to the festival is free through the weekend.

Saturday, December 14: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Sunday, December 15: 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

For more information about the Christkindl Village Festival, click here.