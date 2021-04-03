Thousands to participate in Carmel Marathon after being virtual-only in 2020

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Nearly 3,000 runners from 40 states are expected to take part in the 11th annual Carmel Marathon.
The event begins at 3rd Avenue and City Center Drive at 8 a.m. The start and finish line is located on the northside of the Palladium.
The race is a big event for athletes who trained hard throughout the pandemic with nowhere to compete after many in-person event cancellations in 2020.
In addition to the marathon, there is also a half marathon as well as a 10K, a 5K and a marathon relay.
News 8’sand race participant Drew Blair said there were 6,000 participants in 2019.
Organizers mentioned there are registration number restrictions and COVID-19 policies in place in accordance with local guidelines.
