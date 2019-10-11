Thousands to walk to find a cure to Alzheimer’s

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – On Saturday, thousands of people will be out walking to help find a cure to a devastating disease.

The 2019 Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Oct. 12 with registration beginning at 8 a.m. and the walk to follow a 9:15 a.m. ceremony.

WISH-TV’s Tara Hastings, who has shared her story of her father’s battle with Alzheimer’s on social media, will be one of the participants in Saturday’s walk.

On Daybreak Friday, Tara shared how the disease has touched her life.

