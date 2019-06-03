Thousands turn out for 26th annual 'Miracle Ride' in support of Riley Children's Hospital Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Thousands of riders came out to support Riley Children's Hospital Sunday morning. (WISH Photo/Sterling Hicks) [ + - ] Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- If you were out and about in Indianapolis Sunday morning, you may have seen thousands of motorcyclists on the road.

Motorcyclists from across the state joined Riley Children's Hospital for the 26th annual "Miracle Ride" event.

The event raises money for medical research and the Child Life program at the hospital.

For some riders, the event hits home.

"Our little girl Vivian was born at 29 weeks and was in the NICU with a one-of-a-kind, rare genetic defect," said Rachel Scott. "They asked us if we would participate.We're both motorcyclists, so we said, 'Why not?'

The riders met at Allison Transmission, then drove past Riley Hospital so patients and families could experience the support.