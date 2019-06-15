Thousands turn out for Indy Zoobilation

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- Thousands of people turned out Friday night for the annual Zoobilation event.

The annual event raises money to help fund feeding and care for all 1,300 of the zoo's animals.

This year's theme was "Night in the Jungle" in honor of the arrival of the zoo's newest animals -- sloths and snakes.

Zoo officials say it's a party with a purpose.

Seventy different Indianapolis restaurants were on hand competing for awards.

WISH-TV's Kylie Conway and Ashley Brown served as judges.

