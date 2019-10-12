Thousands turn out for Walk to End Alzheimer’s at Victory Field

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Saturday morning, in the coldest air of the new fall season, close to 4,000 people took part in the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s event at Victory Field.

In years past the Indianapolis chapter has raised close to $1 million for the cause.

Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in the United States and women are more likely than men to be diagnosed with the disease.

For the walk everyone is given a pin wheel flower, a time-honored tradition for Alzheimer’s Association. Blue represents someone who has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s or dementia. Purple represents someone who has lost a loved one to the disease. Yellow symbolizes someone who is supporting or caring for someone with Alzheimer’s, and orange reflects someone who supports the mission for finding a cure to the disease.

Alzheimer’s has had a direct impact on the life of News 8 meteorologist Tara Hastings. Her father was diagnosed a few years ago with early on-set dementia.

“I moved him down to Indianapolis in April so we could get him closer here and get him the proper care that he needs I have been taking care of him for the past several years,” said Hastings. “We have been having fun and spending a lot of quality time together.”

Mayor Hogsett also took part in the opening ceremony, saying he lost a grandmother and his mother to Alzheimer’s.