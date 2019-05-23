Thousands without power due to severe weather
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) - Thousands of people are without power Thursday morning.
As severe weather was making its way through Indiana, many central Indiana residents woke up without any power.
A number of central Indiana counties were under a severe thunderstorm warning.
According to Duke Energy, more than 8,300 customers were affected by power outages, as of 6 a.m.
Indianapolis Power and Light was reporting 173 customers without power.
It's unclear at this time when power will be restored.