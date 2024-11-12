Thousands without power after transformer burns power lines in Hancock, Marion counties

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Thousands were without power Tuesday morning after a transformer burned through power lines, causing an outage in northeast Marion County and in parts of Hancock County.

AES Indiana reports the majority of the outages are bordered by East 75th Street and County Road 700 W and along U.S. 36. near the Geist Reservoir.

For Marion County, that includes parts of Lawrence, and the areas Geist, Admiral’s Cove, Glen Cove, and Oaklandon. For Hancock County, that includes McCordsville.

Just in Glen Cove and Admiral’s Cove, over 7,000 are without electricity. At 8:55 a.m., there were about 5,500 customers without power.

A spokesperson with AES Indiana told News 8, “We had a transformer in the area burn through some primary lines. We had a crew working in the vicinity so they were able to respond quickly and are working on isolating the incident so we can start turning power back on to customers in the area.”

AES anticipates power to be restored around 10 a.m.