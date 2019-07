INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A health insurance provider will invest $10 million to create an eastern U.S. headquarters in Indianapolis and receive $11 million in tax credits, said executives of eHealth Inc. and state leaders on Monday.

The company allows small-business operators and other people to compare health insurance products from leading insurers and purchase and enroll in coverage online or by phone. eHealth has more than 5 million people, offering more than 10,000 insurance plans from over 180 health insurance carriers, the release said.