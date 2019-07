INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This weekend more than 20,000 people are in Indianapolis for the Beachbody Summit.

Part of the event is a massive group workout; it was held Saturday morning at Monument Circle.

The company’s super trainers, which include Tony Horton and Shaun T, led tens of thousands of people from a stage set up there.

People stretched for several blocks to the south, east and west of the circle for the 90-minute workout.