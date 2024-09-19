‘Threatening situation’ prompts e-learning day for Mooresville Schools

Mooresville Schools is on an e-learning day Thursday due to a "threatening situation. (Provided Photo/Mooresville Schools)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Students and teachers at Mooresville Schools are being told to stay home on Thursday due to a “threatening situation.”

Instead of holding in-person classes, the district will be on an e-learning day.

“All students will be on an asynchronous, non-livestream learning schedule. Students should check Canvas and Google classroom for lessons,” Mooresville Schools said on Facebook.

The school district did not give any details about the threat, saying only that “school officers and administrators are working actively with law enforcement to fully assess the situation.”

In the last few weeks, threats have been made against a number of Indiana schools. Richmond Police said Thursday that a 14-year-old was arrested for putting a threat against a high school on Snapchat, while two Lake County juveniles face charges for making school shooting threats.

Two children, including an 11-year-old girl, were arrested on Sunday after the two made threats against various schools in central Indiana.